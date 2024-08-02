back to top
Search
    IndiaMayawatigoes back to Bahujanbasics, demands caste census
    India

    Mayawatigoes back to Bahujanbasics, demands caste census

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Given that BSP was not able to win a single seat in the recently held , with its core Dalit votes shifting to other parties, now supremo Mayawati is trying to go back to the basics and redraw the party's bahujan strategy. Behenji has now demanded a caste census from the central government. However, the challenge before the party is not only to win back Brahmin, Muslim, and non-Yadav backward class votes, a strategy that propelled it to power in 2007, but to also win back the nearly 21 per cent Dalit vote, 12 per cent of this being Jatav, which is Mayawati's caste. Furthermore, Mayawati also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its decision to appoint a Brahmin MLA as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Mayawati claimed that the SP secured the votes of the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak or Backwards, Dalits and Minorities) community to win a large number of seats in the by misleading them, but ignored the group while appointing the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

    Previous article
    Congressto appoint new president of its minority cell soon
    Next article
    As Assembly Poll nears, Congress Haryana unit’s rivalries refloat
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Uttarakhand Congress marches for Kedarnath, protests replica move

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Congress’s wins in the Badrinath and Mangalore assembly...

    As Assembly Poll nears, Congress Haryana unit’s rivalries refloat

    Northlines Northlines -
    The political temperature is soaring high in Haryana as...

    Congressto appoint new president of its minority cell soon

    Northlines Northlines -
    The organisational reshuffle in the Congress is expected to...

    Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the Biggest ever Prime Day event in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Amazon India announced that Prime Day 2024...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Uttarakhand Congress marches for Kedarnath, protests replica move

    As Assembly Poll nears, Congress Haryana unit’s rivalries refloat

    Congressto appoint new president of its minority cell soon