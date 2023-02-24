Massive crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday started a massive crackdown on terror groups and their leaders in the union territory. Police officials have identified the houses of terrorists belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force along with those of their sympathisers and started to attach them. Houses of three terrorists who attempted to revive terrorism in Chenab valley of Jammu and Kashmir have been attached including that of Abdul Majid, a dreaded leader of the group. The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to crackdown on terror and the move is to stop revenue generation of such groups active in the Jammu region on the union territory. Speaking to national news channel, Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Mohita Sharma stated that the police have a list of those who have been indulging in terror activities and their supporters. “The houses of three terrorists are being attached today in Ind and Gool area of Ramban. A terror sympathiser Abdul Majid harboured these terrorists. All attempts to revive terrorism in the region have been foiled. Anyone attempting the same and those who try to pose threat to national security will be given a befitting reply. We have prepared a list of overground workers of terrorists and many have been booked under the Public Safety Act,” said Mohita Sharma.