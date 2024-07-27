back to top
    Latest NewsLead News

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day in shooting

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 27: A supremely confident Manu Bhaker was at the top of her game as she entered the 10m women's air pistol final, salvaging the day for Indian shooting after an underwhelming start by her compatriots in the Olympic Games here on Saturday.
    The 22-year-old Bhaker shot 580 to finish third in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with a score of 573. The final will be held on Sunday.
    Reduced to tears following her forgettable outing in her Games debut in Tokyo three years ago, Bhaker is seeking to add an Olympic medal to her very excellent resume.
    A prominent shooter, who has gained recognition for his exploits in the sport form a very young age, Bhaker looked determined to keep the Tokyo memories behind and produced a fine qualification performance.
    The shooter made a bright start with a total of 97 points to take the fourth spot at the end of Series 1.
    Bhaker got a 97 in the second series too and remained in fourth as Sangwan slipped to 26th after a poor outing including an 8.
    But Bhaker was back in the top two after an excellent 98 in her third series.
    Bhaker got an 8 in the fifth series, her first bad shot in an otherwise excellent qualification, but she still remained in the mix and eventually made the final.

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers
