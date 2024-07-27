JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department has ordered a departmental inquiry against Tarun Kumar Arora and Padam Bhushan Suri, former Executive Engineers of the Ground Water Drilling Division in Jammu.
This decision follows Writ Petition No. 3954/2019 filed by Maba Lakshmi Rigs.
As per an order, Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Irrigation & Flood Control, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, with Mohinder Singh Manhas serving as the Presenting Officer. The Inquiry Officer is required to submit a report with recommendations within 15 days.
Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers
