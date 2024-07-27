back to top
Search
    JammuJal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 27: The Jammu and Jal Shakti Department has ordered a departmental inquiry against Tarun Kumar Arora and Padam Bhushan Suri, former Executive Engineers of the Ground Water Drilling Division in Jammu.
    This decision follows Writ Petition No. 3954/2019 filed by Maba Lakshmi Rigs.
    As per an order, Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Irrigation & Flood Control, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, with Mohinder Singh Manhas serving as the Presenting Officer. The Inquiry Officer is required to submit a report with recommendations within 15 days.

    Click Here To View Order

    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS 2023
    Next article
    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day in shooting
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day in shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 27: A supremely confident Manu Bhaker...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS 2023

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 27: Security forces launched a massive search...

    Mehbooba Urges Amit Shah To Form Panel Of Representatives From Both Sides Of LoC

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 27: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS...

    J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi