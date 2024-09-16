back to top
Search
    IndiaManish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal today, likely to discuss next Delhi...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Manish Sisodia to meet Arvind Kejriwal today, likely to discuss next Delhi CM name

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 16: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the Chief Minister's chair till people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

    The AAP convener said that he would become Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.
    A party functionary on Monday said, “Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next Chief Minister.”
    The meeting is slated to be held at the Chief Minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area.
    Mr. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

    His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J-K Police flags fake Facebook account of ADGP Jammu
    Next article
    J&K govt shifts to PFMS for police salary payments
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony, share first wedding pictures

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth...

    Will bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gulabgarh, Sep 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

    In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country’s progress: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gandhinagar, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

    Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Time to Act

    Northlines Northlines -
    Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate ceremony,...

    Central Industrial Security Force announces recruitment of over 7,000 constables

    Cohere Founder’s Indie Band Good Kid gains popularity rivaling his AI...