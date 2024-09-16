back to top
    J&K govt shifts to PFMS for police salary payments
    J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K govt shifts to PFMS for police salary payments

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 16: In a significant step toward enhancing financial transparency and efficiency, the Jammu and Government has announced the transition of budgetary processes for the Jammu and Kashmir Police to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).
    The new system will specifically cover the disbursement of salaries for JK Police personnel and aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

    Click here to view order Download
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

