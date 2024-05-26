back to top
Search
SportsManchester United produce shock FA Cup triumph over local rivals Manchester City...
Sports

Manchester United produce shock FA Cup triumph over local rivals Manchester City in penalty shootout

By: Northlines

Date:

In a massive David vs Goliath contest at Wembley Stadium yesterday, underdogs Manchester United pulled off a shock win over their fiercest rivals Manchester City to lift their 13th FA Cup trophy. It was a truly memorable day for the Red Devils as their resolute frustrated the Premier League champions throughout the contest before eventually emerging victorious on penalties.

United manager Erik ten Hag made some astute tactical tweaks which played a key role in his side's triumph. Starting his preferred centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane kept City's dangerous attackers quiet for most part of the game. The Argentine defender in particular was rock solid at the heart of defence and restricted City's penetrations into the final third. His absence due to injury when he left the pitch clearly affected United's shape at the back.

In attack, captain Bruno Fernandes was deployed in an unconventional ‘false 9' role which worked wonders. Dropping deep into midfield, he linked up play superbly and also got into goalscoring positions. It was his clever disguised pass that set up Kobbie Mainoo's goal to double United's lead. With Fernandes floating all over the pitch, he ensured City midfield general Rodri had little influence on proceedings.

City undoubtedly started as favourites given their domestic dominance this season. However, they seemed to run out of gas in the latter stages. Their attackers Haaland and Alvarez missed gilt-edged chances while influential creators like De Bruyne and Foden fell short of their irreplicable best. As a result, United's pacy wide forwards like Garnacho and Rashford gave the City defence nightmares on the counter.

It was a true fairytale win for the red half of Manchester against the odds. Under Ten Hag, United showed they still have the ability to dig deep and produce magical moments on the biggest stages. Now they will hope this victory acts as a catalyst for a revival next season.

Previous article
Former England Captain Says Top English Stars Missed Crucial IPL Playoff Preparation By Joining National Team
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Former England Captain Says Top English Stars Missed Crucial IPL Playoff Preparation By Joining National Team

Northlines Northlines -
Top English white-ball stars like Will Jacks, Phil Salt...

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 26: Kapil Dev and Kirti Azad,...

How Indian tennis rising star Sumit Nagal found clay court success

Northlines Northlines -
As Sumit Nagal of India prepares to make his...

SRH coach Daniel Vettori credited for identifying impact all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed

Northlines Northlines -
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has attributed the inclusion...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Former England Captain Says Top English Stars Missed Crucial IPL Playoff...

Leh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers glitch; returns to Delhi

Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for...