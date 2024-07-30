Man Involved In Unlawful Activities Booked Under PSA In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Jul 30: A man allegedly involved in unlawful activities has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.



The accused Mohd Aslam alias Qari was detained under PSA on the orders of district magistrate, Rajouri and lodged in district jail, a police spokesman said.

Aslam, originally from village Khoriwali-Darhal, was earlier named in a criminal case registered at Thanamandi police station in 2012 under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and CrPC.

“Despite being booked and put out of circulation for his inimical acts, the accused was still not mending his ways and was continuously involved in unlawful acts and thus posing a serious threat to peace and order,” he said.

The spokesman said a detailed dossier was prepared by the district police office in Rajouri and submitted to the Rajouri district magistrate, who has issued an order for his detention under PSA.