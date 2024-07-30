back to top
    Flashflood in Manikaran Valley narrowly averted major disaster in Kasol town

    A flashflood triggered by heavy rains hit Tosh Nullah in the picturesque Manikaran Valley of Kullu district in Pradesh early Tuesday morning. According to officials, the flood waters swelled rapidly due to the cloudburst, damaging two shops including a wine shop in the area. A local café was also flooded and a road bridge sustained significant damage. Thankfully, no loss of life was reported from the incident.

    Timely measures taken by the local administration are being credited with preventing a potentially dangerous situation in the nearby town of Kasol. Had the flood waters not been controlled in time, they could have rushed towards the Kasol market – a busy tourist area, leading to catastrophic consequences. Officials revealed that ongoing dredging and desilting work in the flood-prone nullah played a key role in diverting the excess water away from human settlements.

    The flashflood is the second such incident reported from Kullu district during this year's monsoon season. An earlier flashflood in the Anjani Mahadev area near Manali had caused much worse damage, destroying three houses and blocking the crucial Manali- highway for days. After gaining control of the situation in Manikaran valley, authorities continue to be on high alert to deal with any emergencies and ensure people's safety in the region.

    This narrow escape serves as an important reminder of the dangers of flashfloods during heavy rains in mountainous areas with steep slopes. Timely forecast and preparations along with coordinated response are crucial to prevent loss of life from such natural calamities.

