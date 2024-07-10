Man dies after being hit by bat post drunken altercation in Gurugram

A man lost his life after being struck with a bat during a fight that erupted among friends consuming alcohol in Gurugram late on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Bhoop Singh, a native of Fatehabad district, who worked as a site manager for a construction company and resided in New Palam Vihar area of Gurugram along with his family. The police arrested a 24-year-old man named Anish, a resident of Bhuttanpur in Faridabad, in connection with the tragic incident early on Saturday.

As per information gathered from the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, Bhoop Singh had gone drinking with others at a neighbour’s house on Friday night. Later on, his wife heard noises emerging from there and upon reaching the spot, found one individual wielding a bat while Bhoop lay unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood. When the police team arrived, they discovered the seriously injured Bhoop Singh and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case and arrested the suspect Anish, who will be thoroughly interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the sudden clash and death of Bhoop Singh after the friends consumed alcohol together. An investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice in this tragic case of loss of life.