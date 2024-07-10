Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll LIVE updates: 34 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Voters in Jalandhar West constituency are casting their votes to elect a new representative to the state assembly. The by-election was necessitated after the sitting MLA Chaudhary Santokh Singh resigned from the Congress party. 15 candidates are contesting the high-stakes battle, including nominees from major parties like AAP, Congress and BJP.

Polling began at 7 am across 149 booths under tight security arrangements. Early reports suggest steady voter turnout as citizens exercise their democratic right. Election officials are aiming for satisfactory participation before polling concludes at 6 pm. Counting of votes will then take place on July 13th to reveal the winner of this closely watched contest.

All eyes are on this litmus test as it is seen a reflection of public mood ahead of the next assembly elections. The new Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is keen to see an AAP victory while the opposition Congress and BJP are hoping to provide an electoral setback. Campaigning saw sharp accusations and counter accusations being traded.

Voters queued up enthusiastically across different locations to participate in the process. Some prominent figures also cast their early ballots to encourage others. Both leading candidates have expressed confidence that people will choose their party based on governance track record and vision. With the result having significant implications, maintaining a peaceful and fair election is of utmost importance.