Search
JammuMan crushed to death by train in Samba, probe on
JammuJammu Kashmir

Man crushed to death by train in Samba, probe on

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Mar 19: A 39-year-old man died after being run over by a goods train in Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

It is yet to be ascertained if the victim committed suicide or was hit by the goods trains while crossing the railway tracks, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh, a resident of Chandli Sumb village, based on an identity card found on him, the police said.

Singh's body was found by a patrolling party of the Government Railway Police near Nanak Chak around 6.30 am, they said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered, they added.

Previous article
Doda Police recover Rs 3 lakh stolen through cyber fraud
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Doda Police recover Rs 3 lakh stolen through cyber fraud

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: Police in Doda district recovered...

Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden to open on March 23

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 19: Asia's largest Tulip Garden, nestled in...

Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, March 19: The Army has commenced a...

CB recovers Rs 1.10 Cr misappropriated by employee of Jamkash Vehiclades

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: The Crime Branch of Jammu...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Doda Police recover Rs 3 lakh stolen through cyber fraud

Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden to open on March 23

Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police