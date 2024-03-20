Doda Police recover Rs 3 lakh stolen through cyber fraud

Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: Police in Doda district recovered over Rs three lakh stolen through cyber frauds.

Police said there were two complainants of cyber fraud which were solved by the investigators.

Giving details Police said that on February 13, a complaint was received by the Cyber Crime Investigation Unit (CCIU) of the District Police Doda, from Ajay Singh a resident of Tondwah Doda that he was duped of Rs, 85,000 through online fraud.

Similarly, another complaint through offline mode was received on March 4, from Sehdev Singh of Doda saying he was duped of Rs, 2,15,220 through online fraud.

During the investigation, the cyber investigation team led by Sub Inspector Ankush Nagra, in charge of CCIU Doda after hectic efforts successfully recovered the stolen Rs, 3,00,220, police said.

After the recovery of the money, Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Javaid Iqbal appealed to the general public to be extra cautious remain vigilant not respond to unknown callers, fraudsters and report promptly to the Police to take all necessary measures well in time to track down the online cheaters and fraudsters.

Earlier too in two separate complaints, CCIU Doda had recovered Rs, 1,09,500 that were stolen through online fraud