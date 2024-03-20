Search
Jammu KashmirKashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden to open on March 23
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden to open on March 23

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 19: Asia's largest Tulip Garden, nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, will be thrown open for visitors on March 23.

Last year the garden earned a prestigious spot in the Book of Records (London).

This year the garden will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties.  The garden is affectionately known for its breathtaking vista, not only

boasts of a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species.

Divisional Commissioner , Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the arrangements for visitors.

An official spokesman said the meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the opening of the garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing, and other arrangements.

Addressing the officers, Bidhuri directed concerned officers of Floriculture to facilitate online ticketing and put QR Code scanning facilities at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

He also enjoined the operation of colorful lights to enhance the visual vibrancy of the place.

Moreover, he directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive at the garden besides ensuring the availability of a separate mobile toilet facility for Ladies and Gents at the venue.

Further, he directed the concerned authorities to repair potholes on the roads leading to the garden.

The meeting was informed that the department has added four Kanals of additional parking space in the garden for the convenience of visitors.

Previous article
Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, March 19: The Army has commenced a...

CB recovers Rs 1.10 Cr misappropriated by employee of Jamkash Vehiclades

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: The Crime Branch of Jammu...

Two arrested for online fraud of over Rs 6 lakh in Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: Two Maharashtra natives were arrested...

DGP reviews security of newly commissioned railway line in Ramban

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 19: Director General of Police R...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police

CB recovers Rs 1.10 Cr misappropriated by employee of Jamkash Vehiclades

Two arrested for online fraud of over Rs 6 lakh in...