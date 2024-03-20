Search
Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police
Jammu Kashmir

Army begins joint training of 1,100 POs of J&K Police

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, March 19: The Army has commenced a joint training for over 1,100 probationary police officers to enhance operational coordination between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The training for the officers, including probationary deputy superintendents of police (DSP) and sub-inspectors (SI), is being held at White Knight Corps Battle School in the Bhalra area of Doda district, they said.

“In a significant move towards enhancing security and fostering peace in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army, in collaboration with the police, has undertaken joint training activities aimed at increasing synergy, interoperability, and understanding the strengths, ethos and of each other,” a Jammu-based spokesperson said.

Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain said, “In furtherance of our commitment to connect with people and improve security, our freshly inducted 1,042 SIs and 62 DSPs (Probationers) have commenced training at the White Knight Battle School at Bhalra under the aegis of Northern Command”.

This batch includes 128 females — 19 DSPs and 109 SIs, the spokesperson said.

Swain thanked the Northern Command for their support and wished the trainees the best.

“This is yet another step towards improving operational synergy between the army and the police,” the DGP said.

