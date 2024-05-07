back to top
JammuMan booked for using VPN despite DM’s ban in Poonch
Man booked for using VPN despite DM’s ban in Poonch

Poonch , May 06 (Vinod Dutta ).:- and police in Mendhar  booked a  notorious element for voilation of District Magistrate's order by using Virtual Private Networking App in his personal mobile phone .

An official told that accused have been identified as Mohd Naseem   son of Abdul Majeed  age 40 years resident of Village Ari , Tehsil Mendhar and District Poonch  who has been booked in Case FIR no 64/ 24 U/S 188/IPC  at PS Mendhar .

He said that subject individual was intercepted by a Naka Party of PP Ari Lead By IC PP Ari PSI Sushil Kumar under the supervision of SHO PS Mendhar  Insp. Deepak Katoch Near Ari Bridge and upon checking was found Installed with X- VPN application in his personal mobile phone.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Magistrate Poonch  vide order no DMP/JC/368/76 dated 24-04-2024 has suspended the usage of all kinds of VPNs till the culmination of in the entire District.

It is further added in future more action would be initiated against such anti-social elements.

 

