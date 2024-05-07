Man booked for using VPN despite DM’s ban in Poonch

Poonch , May 06 (Vinod Dutta ).:- Jammu and Kashmir police in Mendhar booked a notorious element for voilation of District Magistrate's order by using Virtual Private Networking App in his personal mobile phone .

An official told that accused have been identified as Mohd Naseem son of Abdul Majeed age 40 years resident of Village Ari , Tehsil Mendhar and District Poonch who has been booked in Case FIR no 64/ 24 U/S 188/IPC at PS Mendhar .

He said that subject individual was intercepted by a Naka Party of PP Ari Lead By IC PP Ari PSI Sushil Kumar under the supervision of SHO PS Mendhar Insp. Deepak Katoch Near Ari Bridge and upon checking was found Installed with X- VPN application in his personal mobile phone.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Magistrate Poonch vide order no DMP/JC/368/76 dated 24-04-2024 has suspended the usage of all kinds of VPNs till the culmination of Lok sabha elections in the entire District.

It is further added in future more action would be initiated against such anti-social elements.