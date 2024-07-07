Man Arrested Over Temple Attack in Jammu, Claims ‘Black Magic’ Suspicions

Local police in Jammu have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of a temple that occurred yesterday. According to authorities, Arjun Sharma has admitted to damaging parts of the sacred site located in Nagrota town due to suspicions of “black magic” being practiced there.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police moved swiftly to investigate Saturday's incident and have identified Sharma as the primary suspect. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar confirmed the man had been taken into custody, saying he had owned up to his actions while in front of a magistrate. Sharma cited a family feud as what led him to act out in such a manner.

This attack comes after another disturbing case last week where a Shiva temple in Reasi district was targeted. While no perpetrators have been charged yet in that situation, both acts have shaken the region and raised worries about disruptive elements.

Local politicians swiftly condemned the back-to-back assaults on temples. The opposition Congress party has called for an impartial judicial review to uncover any plans aiming to destabilize communal relations. Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana also commended the police's quick response in detaining the individual in this recent case of vandalism.