back to top
Search
IndiaMamata holds two roadshows in a day, walks nine km
India

Mamata holds two roadshows in a day, walks nine km

By: Northlines

Date:

Kolkata, May 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held two road shows in support of Trinamool Congress candidates in Dum Dum and Kolkata, walking nearly nine kilometres in a day.

In the first road show, the TMC supremo walked from Birati Banik More to Airport gate number two on Jessore Road, a distance of nearly four kilometres, along with party leaders and workers.

The roadshow in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was held in support of the TMC's veteran leader and candidate Saugata Roy, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat.

Apart from Roy, TMC ministers Sujit Bose and Chandrima Bhattacharya accompanied Banerjee in the Dum Dum roadshow, while in south Kolkata, city mayor and minister Firhad Hakim walked along with her.

In the second road show, Banerjee walked nearly five kilometres from Entally Market to Ballygunge Phari in south Kolkata, treading a total of nearly nine kilometres in a single day.

This rally was in support of TMC's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Mala Roy, who is seeking a second term from the constituency, and Kolkata Uttar candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay, fighting for a straight third term from the seat.

 

Previous article
INDIA bloc will end 50 pc cap on reservation, protect Constitution with ‘Dil, Jaan Aur Khoon’: Rahul
Next article
Health Secy meets Google’s chief health officer, highlights need for greater collaboration in AI
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Government imposes penalty on Airtel for violating subscriber verification norms in Punjab

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent New Delhi: The Department of Telecom has...

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Yes Bank and ICICI Bank

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has...

Govt puts on hold new wastage norms for gold, silver jewellery exports till July 31

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 28: The government on Tuesday put...

Health Secy meets Google’s chief health officer, highlights need for greater collaboration in AI

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 28: Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi’s Fatal Hospital Fire – A Wakeup Call!

June 4 Lok Sabha results to determine the new political alignment

Annual Fishing Festival of Panzath Qazigund