India

Health Secy meets Google’s chief health officer, highlights need for greater collaboration in AI

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 28: Union Secretary Apurva Chandra met with Google's Chief Health Officer Dr Karen DeSalvo at a side event of the 77th Health Assembly in Geneva and highlighted the need for greater collaboration in AI, an official statement said.

Chandra is leading the Indian delegation at the assembly organised by the World Health Organization.

He highlighted the need for greater collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and spreading awareness about digital health tools, a statement said.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the ongoing engagement between Google Research and the Union Health Ministry in making digital health tools more accessible to people.

At the outset, the Union health secretary appreciated the ongoing engagement.

“He expressed the need for exploring possible collaboration in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and sought Google's support to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), building more digital health tools like Automated Retinal Disease Assessment (ARDA) and make them ABDM enabled, and in spreading awareness about ABDM among the student community as well as the startup community,” the statement said.

The Google team highlighted its existing engagement with 's Health Authority (NHA).

It has been engaged with the NHA since 2022 when Google's AI model for ARDA was listed on ABDM's website under the open call for Expression of Interest for creating a digital health ecosystem for India.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

