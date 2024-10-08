back to top
    Maldives Prez Muizzu bowled over by 'mesmerising' Taj Mahal
    Maldives Prez Muizzu bowled over by ‘mesmerising’ Taj Mahal

    AGRA:  Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday and found hard to find words to describe the 17th century monument's architectural marvel.

    “It is tough to describe this mausoleum's beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence,” Muizzu, who is in on a four-day bilateral visit, wrote in the visitors' book.

    After being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, the visiting President was accorded a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal.

    The President and the first lady, who were presented a replica of Taj Mahal by Upadhyay, also posed for photographs with the grand monument on the backdrop.

    “On behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I welcomed and received the President of Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at the technical airport of Agra. After the airport, they headed to Taj Mahal where they were mesmerized by the beauty of the seven wonders of the ,” said Upadhyay.

    “He and his team expressed deep interest in the history of the Taj Mahal and explored the monument with deep interest. I wished for the prosperity and well-being of residents of Maldives on behalf of Yogi Adityanath on his arrival to India. He too wished for the well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

    Rajeev Singh, a tour guide, told PTI that the visiting president “asked about the inlay work at the Taj Mahal” and also inquired about gardens of the Taj Mahal.

    “Besides, he had shown interest in the fountains of the Taj Mahal premises and asked ‘how do they run till yet?' He also asked about the stones on the surface of the white marble mausoleum, reflecting like glasses when sun rays falling on the mausoleum during his visit. He also expressed interest in the history of the monument,” he said.

    Taj Mahal remained closed for public from 8 am to 10 am due to Muizzu's visit, said an official from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The booking offices were closed for two hours before the monument was closed.

    Muizzu also visited Shilpgram, an open air crafts village where he was greeted by a performance by artistes from the Braj region before leaving for the airport.

     

     

