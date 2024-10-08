back to top
    Congress spent Rs 585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: The Congress, which had claimed a cash crunch ahead of the 2024 election, has now reported to the Election Commission that it spent around Rs 585 crore on the parliamentary polls and the state elections held alongside.

    In its election expenditure report for the general election and the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, the Congress said it has spent Rs 410 crore on advertisements and media campaign, and around Rs 46 crore on virtual campaigns through social media, apps and other means.

    The party also stated that it spent around Rs 105 crore on air travel for its star campaigners during the high-pitched Lok Sabha poll campaign, including on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, besides Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders.

    The Congress also gave a lump sum payment of Rs 11.20 crore to its key Lok Sabha candidates, including Rahul Gandhi and some others, to contest the elections.

    The party also spent a total of Rs 68.62 crore on printing of posters, banners, hoardings and other publicity material during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

    At the time of announcement of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress had a total of Rs 170 crore with it in the form of various deposits and it received as much as Rs 539.37 crore as gross receipts in various forms, including Rs 13.76 crore in cash deposits.

    The principal opposition party had raised a hue and cry ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election as some of its bank accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department, over disputes of Income Tax Returns during the previous years.

    However, the accounts were later de-freezed after the issue reached the courts.

    The Congress won 99 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the general election and emerged as the principal opposition party. The BJP returned to power for the third consecutive term.

