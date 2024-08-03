back to top
Search
    HaryanaMajor liquor smuggling racket unearthed in Haryana, consignment meant for Bihar intercepted
    HaryanaLatest News

    Major liquor smuggling racket unearthed in Haryana, consignment meant for Bihar intercepted

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Panipat police have uncovered an inter-state liquor smuggling racket after intercepting a truck carrying close to 1000 boxes of alcoholic beverages. The consignment, concealed under bags of limestone powder, was en route to the dry state of Bihar from Pradesh.

    Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the truck on Chautala road in Panipat and found the registration number to be fake upon inspection. The driver and helper, hailing from Bihar, could not produce valid documents for the transport of the concealed cargo.

    A probe revealed that fake e-way bills listing limestone powder were being used to ferry the liquor from a distillery in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh to buyers in Siliguri, West Bengal. However, no such exporter or recipient could be verified at the declared locations.

    In a parallel development, an FIR was filed in Sirmaur over the disappearance of another vehicle carrying liquor boxes of the same brand from the same distillery. The contradictory complaints raise suspicion of a organized racket using decoy paperwork to sneak prohibited items into target markets.

    The seized stock is believed to have originated from a firm operating out of Paonta Sahib, as per police findings. Further investigations are ongoing to nab the kingpins and dismantle the entire illegal supply chain. This exposure underscores the need for stringent monitoring to check unabated flow of intoxicants into states with prohibition in place.

    Previous article
    Haryana MP questions bias in Khelo India funds allocation
    Next article
    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal Pradesh flash floods

    Northlines Northlines -
    Heavy rains caused devastating flash floods in the remote...

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently visited the remote...

    Haryana MP questions bias in Khelo India funds allocation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda has voiced concerns over Haryana...

    Punjab High Court slams Centre’s Delayed Response to Decade-Old Mining Case Near Border

    Northlines Northlines -
    A former senior Enforcement Directorate official has shed light...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heroic young man loses life saving elderly woman in tragic Himachal...

    Himachal CM Announces Relief for Victims of Deadly Samej Village Cloudburst

    Haryana MP questions bias in Khelo India funds allocation