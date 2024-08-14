back to top
    IndiaMahindra Holidays gets GST demand notice of Rs 16.77 cr
    India

    Mahindra Holidays gets GST demand notice of Rs 16.77 cr

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 16.77 crore, including a penalty.

    “We wish to inform you that the company has received an Order dated August 13, 2024, from the Assistant Commissioner, Anna Salai, Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu,” Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

    The company is taking appropriate steps to pursue legal remedies before the appropriate authority in this regard, it added.

    “The Company has received an Order from the Authority for FY2019-20 requiring the Company to pay a demand of Rs 16,76,61,092 (including a penalty of Rs 88,81,479) under applicable provisions of the TN GST Act, 2017 & CGST Act, 2017.

    “The Order has been passed primarily on account of GST on Other Incomes, Reverse Charge Mechanism on Other Expenses, Excess utilisation of ITC, Reversal of ITC on exempt supplies, etc.,” Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd said in the filing.

    The hospitality firm further said it does not expect the said order to have any material financial impact on the company.

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

