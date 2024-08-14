back to top
    Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Autopsy report indicates multiple penetrations, injuries
    Kolkata medic’s rape-murder: Autopsy report indicates multiple penetrations, injuries

    Kolkata, Aug 14: The autopsy report of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here has indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body.

    It also stated that her death was “homicidal” and “antemortem”, negating some claims that she was raped after being murdered.

    “Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration,” the report said.

    The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am, it said.

    There were multiple external injuries, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report.

    Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

    Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations.

    “The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst,” he told PTI.

    The report also said after being sexually assaulted, she was first throttled by applying pressure to her neck and then smothered to death.

    The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the .

    The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

     

