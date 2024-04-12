Mahesh Babu shares adorable moments with kids Sitara and Gautam from family Europe vacation

Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest stars from the Telugu film industry, recently took some time off from his busy schedule and headed to Europe for a family vacation. The superstar has now treated fans with heartwarming pictures from the trip spent with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam.

In the pictures shared on his official Instagram handle, Mahesh can be seen striking endearing poses with both his children. One photograph shows the doting dad hiding his face in daughter Sitara's hair, expressing his love for the little munchkin. Another picture captures a candid moment between Mahesh and his son Gautam, with both flashing their contagious smiles.

Mahesh also gave fans a glimpse of the fun moments shared with Sitara during their scenic boat ride. The picturesque backdrop accentuates the quality time spent by the family. In addition, the actor posted snow-clad streets from their Europe trip, taking fans along the picturesque locations.

The posts went instantly viral, garnering millions of views and likes from Mahesh Babu's huge fan following. Reacting to the cute photographs, fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praised the superstar for being a wonderful father.

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is currently spending time with his loved ones during the brief vacation break. He will soon commence work on his next, a yet-untitled film to be directed by SS Rajamouli.