back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirMadhur Bhandarkar : Kashmir Apt For Film Shooting, Time To Explore Unexplored...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Madhur Bhandarkar : Kashmir Apt For Film Shooting, Time To Explore Unexplored Locations

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 1: The famous Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar Thursday said that was apt for the film shooting and that the department must explore the offbeat and unexplored locations to give shooting a further fillip.

     

    Addressing the J&K Film Conclave at Convention Centre on the banks of Dal lake, Bhandarkar, said it was a really a great honour to be in Kashmir to be part of the J&K Film Conclave. “I have been coming to Kashmir frequently for the past 17 years. Sometimes, I visit this place twice a year. I have many friends here. The food and locations are amazing. The policies introduced by the J&K Administration to promote film shooting is appreciable. The locations here are breath-taking and I urge the Tourism department to explore the unexplored locations for film shooting,” he said.
    Today's initiative, Bhandarkar said, will send a big message across the film industry across India and also lure film directors and producers to Kashmir. “The single window initiative introduced by the J&K administration is quite appreciable. At the end of the day, we need ease in shooting and the step taken by the J&K administration led by LG Manoj Sinha deserves applause,” he said.
    He said that film shooting always benefits the local population of the place where movies are shot. “Today, the film industry is not just confined to Mumbai only but the South Indian film industry is also making its mark in a big way,” he said.

    Previous article
    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman DG Medical Services (Army)
    Next article
    India to record above-normal rainfall in August, September, predicts IMD
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sultanpur (UP), Aug 1: Cobbler Ram Chet says he...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    J&K Film Policy 2024 will attract, support and...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Police on Thursday attached a commercial...

    Centre To Monitor Wholesale, Retail Prices Of 16 More Food Items Daily To Stabilise Rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Union Food and Consumer Affairs...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by...

    LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates J&K Film Conclave, Unveils J&K Film Policy...

    J&K Police attach commercial complex linked to drug trafficking