    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman DG Medical Services (Army)

    New Delhi, Aug 1: Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair became the first Woman Director General of Medical Services of the Indian Army as she assumed the office of Director General Medical Services (Army) on Thursday. Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena is trained in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare with the Israeli Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez.
    She was also the first woman officer to hold the post of DG Hospital Services (Armed Forces) on promotion to the rank of Air Marshal. She is also the first woman Principal Medical Officer of Western Air Command, and Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF). Ministry of Defence said that the Lt Gen Nair graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune with a distinguished academic record and was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985.
    She holds a post-graduate degree in Family Medicine, Diplomas in Maternal and Child and Health Care Management and has undergone a two-year training programme in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi. Lt Gen Nair was nominated as an expert member of Dr Kasturirangan Committee for drafting part of the medical education component of the Education Policy.
    For her meritorious service, she has been awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff Commendations as well as Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of .

