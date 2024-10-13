back to top
Search
    IndiaMacrotech Developers net debt rises 14 pc in Sept quarter to Rs...
    India

    Macrotech Developers net debt rises 14 pc in Sept quarter to Rs 4,920 cr due to biz expansion

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    aGENCIES

    New Delhi: Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd's net debt rose 14 per cent to Rs 4,920 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year as it looks to invest more on land acquisition and construction.

    Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which sells its projects under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading developers in the country.

    According to its latest operational update, the company's net debt stood stood at Rs 4,920 crore as on September 30, 2024.

    “Our net debt is Rs 49.2 billion, well below our ceiling of 0.5 times net debt/equity,” the company said.

    Macrotech Developers' net debt was Rs 4,320 crore as of June 30, 2024, and Rs 3,010 crore at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

    Earlier this month, Macrotech Developers reported a 21 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 4,290 crore during the July-September period on better housing demand.

    The company had sold properties worth Rs 3,530 crore in the year-ago period.

    “We achieved our best-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 42.9 billion (Rs 4,290 crore) showing growth of 21 per cent year-on-year despite the inauspicious ‘Shradhh' period falling in September this fiscal year (vs October in FY24),” Macrotech Developers had said.

    During the last fiscal year, the company had registered a 20 per cent growth in its sale bookings (pre-sales) to a record Rs 14,520 crore as against Rs 12,060 crore in the preceding financial year.

    It has given the guidance of achieving 21 per cent annual growth in sale bookings during the current 2024-25 fiscal year to Rs 17,500 crore. Macrotech Developers has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. It has entered the Bengaluru property market. It has delivered around 100 million sq ft of real estate and is developing more than 110 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Indian Overseas Bank opens Retail Loan Processing Centres across cities
    Next article
    Farmers block roads, squat on rail tracks to protest ‘tardy’ paddy purchase
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    President releases J&K of its direct control, restores UT Assembly

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rattan Singh Gill Jammu Tawi, Oct 13: The President of...

    Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique’s Killing

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, Oct 13: Police have launched a probe into...

    President Murmu leaves on visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday...

    Aurora in Ladakh validate India’s Space Weather Monitoring Efforts: Astrophysicists

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Ladakh’s recent sightings of aurora,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    Jammu Kashmir Assembly Constituencies

    President releases J&K of its direct control, restores UT Assembly

    Contract killing, business rivalry among angles being probed in Baba Siddique’s...

    President Murmu leaves on visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi