LS Elections in Udhampur-Kathua: Enforcement seizes Rs.51.54 lakh cash, liquor valued Rs. 39.63 Lakh

KATHUA, April 03: Enforcement teams have seized significant amount of cash and liquor in Kathua District since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the .

The enforcement teams, operating diligently across Kathua, intercepted and seized Rs 51.54 lakh rupees in cash along with liquor valued at Rs.39.63 lakh taking the amount of seizure to Rs.91.18 lakh.

These decisive actions underscore a collective commitment to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Highlighting the significance of these proactive measures, the District Election Officer Kathua, who also holds the role of Returning Officer, 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, affirmed that our enforcement teams are unwaveringly committed to maintain the principles of fair and transparent elections. “We are continuously working to swiftly and resolutely identify and rectify any breaches of the model code of conduct,” he said.

Such efforts are pivotal in deterring illicit activities that may compromise the democratic process and ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any external influence or coercion.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, the administration urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or violations of the poll code to the relevant authorities.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

