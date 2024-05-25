SRINAGAR, May 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 51.88 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 5:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.
Details here…
Anantnag – 31.21 %
Anantnag west – 34.65 %
Budhal (ST) – 64.91 %
DH Pora – 55.00 %
Devsar – 41.50 %
Dooru – 45.21 %
Kokernag (ST) – 50.00 %
Kulgam – 31.99 %
Mendhar – 64.69 %
Nowshera – 65.47 %
Pahalgam – 55.63 %
Poonch Haveli – 64.19 %
Rajouri (ST) – 66.09 %
Shangus – Anantnag East – 41.94 %
Srigufawara – Bijbehara – 42.40 %
Surankot (ST) – 62.65 %
Thanna Mandi (ST) – 65.34 %
Zainapora – 39.40 %.
Lok Sabha Polls | Anantnag-Rajouri PC Records 51.88% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM
Date:
SRINAGAR, May 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 51.88 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 5:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.