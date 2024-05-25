back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirLok Sabha Polls | Anantnag-Rajouri PC Records 51.88% Voter Turnout Till 5...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls | Anantnag-Rajouri PC Records 51.88% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 51.88 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 5:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.

Details here…

Anantnag – 31.21 %
Anantnag west – 34.65 %
Budhal (ST) – 64.91 %
DH Pora – 55.00 %
Devsar – 41.50 %
Dooru – 45.21 %
Kokernag (ST) – 50.00 %
Kulgam – 31.99 %
Mendhar – 64.69 %
Nowshera – 65.47 %
Pahalgam – 55.63 %
Poonch Haveli – 64.19 %
Rajouri (ST) – 66.09 %
Shangus – Anantnag East – 41.94 %
Srigufawara – Bijbehara – 42.40 %
Surankot (ST) – 62.65 %
Thanna Mandi (ST) – 65.34 %
Zainapora – 39.40 %.

Previous article
Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3 pm
Next article
Google Launches New “Request Payment” Option in Play Store
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Detain Suspected Overground Workers as Precautionary Measure Ahead of LS Polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency, Confirms CEO Pole.

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 25: j&k’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P...

Calm Prevails in Border Villages During Elections, No Fear of Cross-Border Shelling.

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 25: Just metres from the Line of...

Lok Sabha polls: Anantnag-Rajouri PC records 44.88% voter turnout till 3 pm

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, MAY 25: “The Anantnag- Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency has...

China Encroached On Our Land But PM Modi Is Silent: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Police Detain Suspected Overground Workers as Precautionary Measure Ahead of LS...

Taiwan Criticizes China’s Military Exercises as Threat to Regional Stability

Renowned Bollywood Director Sikander Bharti Passes Away at 60