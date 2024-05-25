Google Launches New “Request Payment” Option in Play Store

New Payment Feature Launched on Google Play Store

Google has introduced an exciting new way for Play Store users to make purchases with the help of others. The technology giant is rolling out a “Request Payment” option that allows users to ask someone else to cover the cost of an app or in-app item.

This could provide a convenient solution for those who are unable to make purchases themselves or who want a friend or family member to pay on their behalf. The simple one-click process generates a payment link that can be shared via messaging apps or email to request funds from a contact.

Once the request recipient receives the link, they have 24 hours to make the payment before it expires. No sign up or account is needed – the person just needs the email address of the requester. Payments are handled securely through Google Play's existing billing system with refunds available if needed.

The new feature maintains users' privacy as well, as no personal details are displayed in the shared link. Only the item being purchased is listed. This ensures a quick and hassle-free transaction for all involved.

Initially available in India, the “Request Payment” button can be found on the product page for any app or in-app item sold via Google Play's payment processing. A simple tap is all it takes to let others lend a hand in treating yourself to that helpful app or game upgrade.

Google aims to expand availability worldwide soon. The addition highlights their commitment to continually enhance the Play Store shopping experience through innovative features that make digital purchases more flexible and social. With “Request Payment”, users gain a new way to access content by turning to their supportive community when needed.