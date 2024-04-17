back to top
Search
JammuLok Sabha poll: Ghulam Nabi Azad will not contest from J-K's Anantnag-Rajouri...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Lok Sabha poll: Ghulam Nabi Azad will not contest from J-K’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat, says his party DPAP

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 17: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad will not contest the from Anantnag-Rajouri seat in and , his party said on Wednesday.

DPAP's provincial president, Kashmir, Mohammad Amin Bhat said the party has now decided to field its leader Mohammad Saleem Parray from the seat.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Conference senior leader Mian Altaf are contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat.

“Azad will not contest the elections (from Anantnag-Rajouri seat),” Bhat told reporters in Anantnag.

“A meeting took place with Azad and it was decided that advocate Saleem Parray will be the DPAP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” he added.

The DPAP leader said Azad has some reasons not to contest — without divulging those reasons.

“He gave some reasons (in the meeting) and then we took a decision on fielding Parray from the seat,” Bhat said.

On April 2, the DPAP announced that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

“Today the core committee of DPAP met and we have decided that (party president) Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Anantnag-Rajouri seat,” DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin had said.

Previous article
Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Apr 17: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday...

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

Northlines Northlines -
Karachi, Apr 17: Coming down heavily on the continuous...

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Northlines Northlines -
Patiala, Apr 17: Farmers under the banner of Kisan...

PM Modi Promises Continued Support for Assam with Hope, Trust and Guarantee

Northlines Northlines -
Assam, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures,...

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to...

Power Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid...