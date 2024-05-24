back to top
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Cong’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission: PM Modi in Himachal

, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promise of providing 1 lakh to the youth of Pradesh and said the party's “talabaaz sarkar” put a lock on the state staff selection commission.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp' rally in Sirmaur district's Nahan to garner support for BJP's Shimla Lok Sabha seat candidate Suresh Kashyap, the prime minister also said that communalism, casteism and dynastic are common in the Congress and its allies.
“Neither Nahan nor Sirmaur is new to me but I have to say that today's atmosphere is new as I have never witnessed such a historic rally in Nahan.
“I have come here to seek your blessings for a third term of the BJP, not for myself or my family but for a developed nation,” Modi told the gathering.
The people of Himachal Pradesh who live along the border know the value of a strong country, he said.
Hitting out at the Congress over the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Modi said let alone giving 1 lakh jobs to the youth, the “talabaaz sarkar” of the Congress put a lock on the recruitment commission.
In February last year, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government disbanded the HPSSC whose functioning was suspended after a paper leak was detected in December 2022.
Modi also accused the Congress of snatching the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and giving it to Muslims. (Agencies)

India would have progressed much faster if borders had been more secure, defined: NSA Ajit Doval
