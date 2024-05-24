back to top
Search
BollywoodAjay Devgn serves up swag in Singham avatar in new photo from...
BollywoodJammu KashmirKashmir

Ajay Devgn serves up swag in Singham avatar in new photo from Jammu and Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 24: Ajay Devgn dons a police uniform and poses with rifle-wielding commands in armed vehicles and battle tanks, exuding swag in his Bajirao Singham avatar in a fresh photo shared by the actor on Friday.
“On Duty…AGAIN,” the 55-year-old actor captioned the photo clicked during the  and shooting schedule of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated to hit theatres on August 15. We see him sporting black shades and leaning against a battle tank in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.
Rohit also shared the picture on Instagram and mentioned Singham's new designation in the caption. “Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group.  Jammu and Kashmir Police. ‘Singham Again'. Coming soon,” he wrote.
Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming instalment of the Singham franchise. “OG Singham is back again,” one of them wrote, while another simply wrote, “Can't wait.”
The makers of Singham Again had earlier dropped a first-look poster of Ajay in which the actor was seen roaring like a wounded lion amid flames. “He is Mighty. He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again,” they had written in the caption.

Previous article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Cong’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission: PM Modi in Himachal
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Cong’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission: PM Modi in Himachal

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

India would have progressed much faster if borders had been more secure, defined: NSA Ajit Doval

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 24: India would have progressed at...

Pune: Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande Reviews 146th NDA Passing Out Parade

Northlines Northlines -
Pune (Maharashtra), May 24: The Chief of Army staff,...

Transfers and Postings: Anayat Ali Choudhary Transferred and Posted as SSP Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
 Jammu, May 24: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anayat...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Cong’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock...

India would have progressed much faster if borders had been more...

Can Vitamin E Capsules Improve Skin, Hair, and Eye Health? Insights...