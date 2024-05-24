Ajay Devgn serves up swag in Singham avatar in new photo from Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 24: Ajay Devgn dons a police uniform and poses with rifle-wielding commands in armed vehicles and battle tanks, exuding swag in his Bajirao Singham avatar in a fresh photo shared by the actor on Friday.

“On Duty…AGAIN,” the 55-year-old actor captioned the photo clicked during the Jammu and Kashmir shooting schedule of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated to hit theatres on August 15. We see him sporting black shades and leaning against a battle tank in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

Rohit also shared the picture on Instagram and mentioned Singham's new designation in the caption. “Bajirao Singham! SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group. Jammu and Kashmir Police. ‘Singham Again'. Coming soon,” he wrote.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming instalment of the Singham franchise. “OG Singham is back again,” one of them wrote, while another simply wrote, “Can't wait.”

The makers of Singham Again had earlier dropped a first-look poster of Ajay in which the actor was seen roaring like a wounded lion amid flames. “He is Mighty. He is Power. He is Danger. He is Strength. Singham will roar again,” they had written in the caption.