Jammu KashmirLodged in Jail Sheikh Rashid to contest from Baramulla
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Lodged in Jail Sheikh Rashid to contest from Baramulla

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: Sheikh Rashid, who is currently lodged in jail on UAPA charges, will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla constituency on an Awami Ittehad Party ticket.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh who has pushed an honorific Engineer to his name as Er Rashid (56) is a former MLA.

“The political affairs committee of the Awami Ittehad Party decided that we will field Rashid as our candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency,” Firdous Baba, the party's spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

The party is hopeful that Rashid will be released from prison before the elections, he said.

“In case that does not happen, it has been decided that Rashid will contest the polls from jail. Our Constitution allows an accused person, who is not convicted, to contest elections from jail,” Baba added.

Rashid was first elected to the and Legislative Assembly from Langate in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.

He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla, finishing in third place. (Agencies)

Previous article
Notification issued for election in Udhampur Constituency
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

