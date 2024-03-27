Search
IndiaLIC ranked 1st amongst Strongest Insurance Brands in the World by BFI-2024
LIC ranked 1st amongst Strongest Insurance Brands in the World by BFI-2024

Mumbai: LIC is grateful to all its Policyholders and stakeholders who have reposed their faith in LIC for almost seven decades. We are conscious of the needs of our customers and are continuously developing new products to meet their needs of Insurance and Investments. We continue to focus sharply on customer servicing and create value enhancement for all our stakeholders. We are humbled by being ranked 1st in the list of Strongest Insurance Brands 2024 by Brand Finance Insurance 2024 (www.brandirectory.com/Insurance) which is a reflection of their trust placed in us.

 

Our Preparedness Levels Of Very High Order: Gen Pande On Eastern Ladakh Situation
