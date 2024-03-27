Search
EurogripTyres uses clever word play and MS Dhoni’s charm in IPL 2024 Brand Campaign

Tawi: EurogripTyres, 's leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, has launched a comprehensive brand campaign focussing on the superior grip of Eurogriptyres.The campaign highlights are ad films where M S Dhoni and his CSK team members, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are seen in light-hearted banter drawing parallels between grip while playing , and grip of tyres on the road. The film talks about Eurogrip's stronger grip as compared to other tyres and M S Dhoni emphasizes its superior grip for solid turns.  He and other CSK stars give road safety tips for viewers that include following traffic rules, wearing a helmet, ensuring tyres are in good condition and having the bike serviced regularly.  M S Dhoni urges viewers to get Eurogriptyres for superior grip. Sharing details about the campaign, P Madhavan, EVP, Marketing and Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “It is the third year of our association with Chennai Super Kings as principal sponsor and we are just as excited as the fans to be a part of the 2024 extravaganza. This year, we have focused on building EUROGRIP as a strong global consumer brand and our campaign is in line with the same. Our ad films highlight the superior grip of our tyres, an extremely important attribute for safety on road. Eurogrip, just like CSK, is synonymous with high performance. Our continued association has been benefitting both partners.”

