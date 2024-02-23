LG Sinha inspects Progress Of Balidan Stambh In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted the on-site inspection of the construction work of ‘Balidan Stambh’ at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor emphasized on timely completion of the prestigious project.

The foundation stone for the Balidan Stambh was laid by Hon’ble Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, during his visit to Srinagar in the month of June last year.