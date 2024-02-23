LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates New Girls Hostel At NIT Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new Girls Hostel at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the NIT management, faculty members and students on the occasion.

“The facility is dedicated to our daughters who are breaking the barriers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics- STEM education and ready to shape the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said.

The Lt Governor emphasized on developing specialized workforce to meet the industry demands who should also be capable of solving local challenges.

“The biggest responsibility of the institutions like NIT today is to create new generation of innovators. We should focus on developing Innovation-driven economy in Amrit Kaal to strengthen innovation ecosystem in the country,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon the faculty members to create a conducive environment for future-oriented capacity building of students and strengthening the synergy between educational institutions and industries.

We must also ensure increased participation of women in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics courses.

At NIT, the Lt Governor also shared the transformation in the educational landscape of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, our educational institutions are emerging as centers of cutting-edge learning programs. With the new opportunities being provided to our talented youth in diverse fields, we can truly dominate the global knowledge economy in the future, he said.

The state-of-the-art hostel inaugurated today is a major step towards providing residential facilities to the girl students in the Campus.

Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Director NIT; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and faculty members of NIT Srinagar were present.