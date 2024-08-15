back to top
    LG Sinha hoists National Flag, addresses People on 78th Independence Day
    Jammu Kashmir

    LG Sinha hoists National Flag, addresses People on 78th Independence Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, hosted an ‘At Home' reception on the 78th Independence Day today.
    On the occasion, the Lt Governor interacted with the family members of martyrs, freedom fighters, ex-Servicemen, achievers and citizens of the Union Territory and exchanged Independence Day greetings.

    Recent events in Bangladesh remind us the value of freedom, liberty: CJI
    CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security Guard by Centre
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

