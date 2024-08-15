back to top
    CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh given additional charge of National Security Guard by Centre

    NEW DELHI, Aug 15: CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh was given the “additional” charge of the Security Guard (NSG) on Thursday following the appointment of incumbent Nalin Prabhat as and Police DGP designate.
    Prabhat will assume the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.
    In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Manipur cadre, will hold the additional charge of director general (DG) NSG “till the joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier”.
    Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was deputed to the cadre from the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Wednesday by the Union government.
    With the latest NSG charge, Singh will be heading three forces as he has been holding the additional charge of DG Central Industrial Security Force since August after incumbent DG Nina Singh retired from service.
    Official sources said the government is set to make a number of IPS appointments in the next few days as the Border Security Force is being headed in an additional capacity by Sashastra Seema Bal DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary while the Narcotics Control Bureau will have a vacancy at the top as its DG S N Pradhan will retire this month-end.
    The post of the Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad is also being handled in an additional capacity since February 28.

