    LG Manoj Sinha Releases Mushtaque Barq’s Books “Zarf Zargar” & “Exploring Vimal’s Rahi”

    Srinagar, Jul 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released “Zarf Zargar” and “Exploring Vimal's Rahi”, the translated books of the original works of prominent poets Ahad Zargar and Rehman Rahi, by Mushtaque B. Barq, at Raj Bhawan.

    The Lt Governor congratulated Mushtaque Barq and all those associated with the publications. He lauded the efforts to carry forward the rich legacy of the great poets like Ahad Zargar and Rehman Rahi through translation of their illustrious literary works.
    The book “Zarf Zargar” released today by the Lt Governor is the anthology of selected Sufi poems by prominent poet of Ahad Zargar, translated into English by Mushtaque B. Barq.
    “Exploring Vimal's Rahi” represents the English translation of Jnanpith Award Recipient Rehman Rahi's poems, initially translated into Urdu by Dr Satish Vimal.
    Mushtaque B. Barq; Dr Satish Vimal; Khurshid Ahad Zargar, son of the poet Ahad Zargar, and Sheikh Mohammad Waseem, publisher of the anthologies were present on the occasion.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

