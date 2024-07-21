back to top
    DG BSF Reviews Operational Readiness Of Troops Deployed Along IB In Jammu Sector

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 21: BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Sunday reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed along the Border in Jammu sector, an official of the force said.

    Agrawal arrived here on a two-day visit on Saturday to assess the security situation along the International Border and attended a joint security review meeting along with Special Director General BSF, Western Command, Y B Khurania and Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora.
    The joint security review meeting at the police headquarters, chaired by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and attended by heads of other paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, was convened to review the security situation in the wake of recent spike in terror activities and cross-border infiltration.
    The BSF chief also called on Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who held a separate meeting with senior officers on counter-terrorism operations.
    On Sunday, a BSF spokesman said the DG reviewed the operational readiness of the troops deployed at the Jammu border area and discussed operational aspects with unit commandants.
    Earlier, Khurania, Boora and other senior officers interacted with DG BSF immediately after his arrival in Jammu on the prevailing security scenario.
    The BSF Jammu IG briefed the DG about the crucial aspects of border security and the BSF's strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu border, the spokesman said.
    The BSF DG, during his visit, also interacted with troops and commended their dedication and professionalism.

