    LG inspects progress of Balidan Stambh in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the progress of the ‘Balidan Stambh' at Pratap Park,  Srinagar.
    The Lt Governor made an inspectional visit to the prestigious project site and directed the Officials for accelerating the pace of works and timely completion of the project.
    The Lt Governor was accompanied by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP ; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Owais Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd. and other senior officials.

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Launches Training Program For New Panchayat Secys
    AESL announces Rishabh Pant as its Brand Ambassador
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

