LG inspects progress of Balidan Stambh in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the progress of the ‘Balidan Stambh' at Pratap Park, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor made an inspectional visit to the prestigious project site and directed the Officials for accelerating the pace of works and timely completion of the project.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Owais Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd. and other senior officials.