J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Launches Training Program For New Panchayat Secys

JAMMU, Aug 8: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir's Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has unveiled a 45-day training initiative for newly recruited Panchayat Secretaries, starting in the first week of August.

The program includes a 21-day residential foundation training followed by a 7-day exposure visit, with 3 days spent within the Union Territory and 4 days outside. The training, part of an initiative approved by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will be conducted in collaboration with Positive Moves India Ltd. The Director of Rural Development in Jammu/Kashmir is tasked with overseeing the program's successful implementation.

