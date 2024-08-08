back to top
    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Launches Training Program For New Panchayat Secys

    , Aug 8: The Government of  Jammu & 's Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has unveiled a 45-day training initiative for newly recruited Panchayat Secretaries, starting in the first week of August.
    The program includes a 21-day residential foundation training followed by a 7-day exposure visit, with 3 days spent within the Union Territory and 4 days outside. The training, part of an initiative approved by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, will be conducted in collaboration with Positive Moves Ltd. The Director of Rural Development in Jammu/Kashmir is tasked with overseeing the program's successful implementation.

    Click Here To View Order

