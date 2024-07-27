back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    LG grieves over tragic road accident in Daksum Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 27: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Daksum, Anantnag.
    In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said:
    “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Daksum, Anantnag today. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family members during this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected family”.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

