LG grieves over tragic road accident in Daksum Anantnag

SRINAGAR, July 27: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Daksum, Anantnag.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Daksum, Anantnag today. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family members during this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected family”.