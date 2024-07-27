back to top
Search
    IndiaBe Robust In Combating Terrorism In All Its Forms And Manifestations: Jaishankar
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Be Robust In Combating Terrorism In All Its Forms And Manifestations: Jaishankar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Vientiane (Laos), Jul 27: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on the community to be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks.

    Jaishankar's remarks came as he participated in the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Laos' capital Vientiane.
    “Be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks and tackle cybercrime. #ARF can make a difference,” Jaishankar posted on X about his address at the forum.
    He said COVID, conflict and climate highlight the 's predicament today.
    “Solutions can only emerge through Cooperation – economic, political, technological and connectivity,” he said.
    “Neither the deployment of new technologies nor the interdependence of globalisation must be unfairly leveraged. Only international cooperation can ensure that the global commons is secure and global goods are delivered,” he said.
    Jaishankar is in the capital of Laos to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
    He said strongly supports ASEAN unity, centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the AOIP.
    He said there is a need to recognise the importance of maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region, in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982.
    He said the Quad complements ASEAN-led mechanisms in their effort to make the region stable, secure and prosperous through the delivery of people-centric benefits.
    In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.
    The South China Sea lies at the junction between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
    China claims most of the South China Sea as its own, while The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the maritime area.
    Jaishankar also said India remains steadfast in its commitment to contributing to ARF activities over the coming years.

    Previous article
    LG grieves over tragic road accident in Daksum Anantnag
    Next article
    Services Of 27 JSD JEs Placed At Chief Engineer’s Disposal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day in shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 27: A supremely confident Manu Bhaker...

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti...

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS 2023

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    J&K: Security forces launch massive search operation in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, July 27: Security forces launched a massive search...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India’s underwhelming day...

    Jal Shakti Department Initiates Inquiry Against Former Executive Engineers

    J&K Govt Order : J&K Govt Notifies Designated Locations Under BNSS...