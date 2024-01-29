LG bats for taking research, innovation from lab to field to hike farmers’ productivity

Jammu Tawi, Jan 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday advocated for taking research and innovation from laboratory to field to increase famers' productivity.

Commending the significant contribution of SKUAST-Kashmir in the extraordinary growth journey of the Agriculture and Allied sector in J&K UT, Sinha while chairing the 34th University Council Meeting of SKUAST Kashmir here at Raj Bhawan said, “the innovation-led initiatives and holistic approach of our Agricultural Universities are contributing in knowledge-based, Technology-driven and sustainable Agri-economy.”

The meeting discussed the comprehensive future road map on developing SKUAST-Kashmir as the leading institution for agricultural education, innovations, entrepreneurship, leadership and research, and make SKUAST a home to several centres of excellence in agriculture and allied sector.

The Lt Governor emphasized on taking the research and innovation from Lab to the Field to increase farmers' productivity. He further instructed for short skill training courses for the students and also to conduct a detailed study on yield gaps.

The meeting also deliberated on the reforms to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship, opening up new frontier areas to drive smart and intelligent farming practices, besides resetting of goals and mandates of the University in tune with National Goals and Priorities.

The Council gave in-principle approvals to various agenda points presented during the meeting including the setting up of Centre of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Agriculture (CAIML); SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE)Centre and to establish the Division of Agro-Meteorology at FOH, Shalimar.

Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir presented the Progress Report of the University.

The latest edition of Agri Rise- an Agricultural Education Digest on Agri-entrepreneurship was also released on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Ashok Dalwai, former CEO NRAA; Prof. RC Agrawal, Deputy Director General, ICAR; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; Dr. B.N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu; Mohd Aijaz, Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and senior officers.