Police Post in-charge among 5 cops attached after thief escapes

Jammu Tawi, Jan 28: Days after thief managed to give a slip to the police from Narwal Police Post, Jammu Police have attached five police personnel including the in-charge and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

A senior police official on Sunday said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Vinod Kumar has ordered a departmental inquiry and attached five police personnel including the in-charge of Police Post Narwal

The attached police personnel are Harjitendra Pal Singh, (in-charge), selection grade constables Shabbir Ahmed, Javed Ahmed and Mohammad Rafiq.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) East has been appointed as the investigating officer of the inquiry.

Notably, on Thursday night, Mohammed Waqar, resident of Rajouri, lodged in the lock-up in theft case, gave a slip to the police.

“Departmental inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the facts while CCTV cameras installed in Narwal police post will prove helpful into the investigation,” said police