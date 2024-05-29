Legendary Hollywood Producer Behind ‘The Godfather' Passes Away at 94

Albert S Ruddy, the influential film producer responsible for the iconic crime drama ‘The Godfather,' has sadly passed away at the age of 94. According to his family, Ruddy breathed his last at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after being admitted for a brief illness.

With a career spanning over five decades in Hollywood, Ruddy left an indelible mark with some of the most memorable films of all time. Best known for shepherding ‘The Godfather' to critical and commercial success in 1972, Ruddy took a big risk in backing an unknown Italian author's mafia story and it paid off in a big way. Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic masterpiece won the Oscar for Best Picture under Ruddy's stewardship.

A true creative visionary, Ruddy also produced smash hits like ‘Million Dollar Baby' and the groundbreaking sports drama ‘The Longest Yard' starring Burt Reynolds. He was a pioneer who worked with many boldfaced names in the industry such as Rodney Dangerfield, Albert Brooks and Clint Eastwood. Ruddy also created enduring TV shows like ‘Walker, Texas Ranger' and ‘Hogan's Heroes' which entertained audiences for years.

At 94, Ruddy had cemented his status as a legend in Hollywood for taking big swings on innovative projects. His mantle will be continued by his children who are carrying forward his beloved production company. Ruddy will always be remembered for his keen stories eye, easygoing charm and passion for bringing unforgettable stories to the silver screen. The entertainment world is diminished with the loss of this giant who showed us all what was possible through pure daring and creative genius. He was indeed the ‘Godfather' of a new cinematic age.